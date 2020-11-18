954 outbreaks of Covid-19 linked to private homes in the last week

Kenneth Fox

A total of 954 outbreaks of Covid-19 were linked to private homes in the last week, according to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC)

There were 12 outbreaks linked to workplaces in the last week and 15 outbreaks were linked to community outbreaks.

Schools accounted for 10 outbreaks in this same time period while universities accounted for just three.

The HPSC said that in total, 273 Covid-19 outbreaks in workplaces have been notified up until midnight on November 14th.

They said 89 Covid-19 notified outbreaks involved various food and beverage related industries, of which 55 were in meat, poultry and fish processing plants.

In the past week, three outbreaks occurred in meat, poultry and processing plants, while four outbreaks occurred in businesses associated with the construction sector.

Vulnerable populations

The HPSC also monitors Covid-19 outbreaks in vulnerable populations which includes those in the Roma community, Irish Traveller community, outbreaks in Direct Provision Centres, facilities for the homeless and those with addiction issues as well as prisons.

Overall, there were seven new outbreaks reported in vulnerable populations in the past week. Four outbreaks were identified among members of the Irish Traveller community.

The HPSC said two of the outbreaks were in the HSE East, one in the HSE South and one in the HSE Northeast. They also said one of the outbreaks in the HSE East involved 23 linked cases.

There was one outbreak among members of the Roma community this week and there were two outbreaks in Direct Provision Centres.

This evening a further 12 deaths and an additional 379 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health.

It means there has been a total of 2,006 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

With 379 new cases today, there has now been a total of 69,058 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.