Boy, 13, on way to sports training killed by truck in Cork City centre

Neil Michael

A boy died on Tuesday after being involved in an accident with a truck in Cork City centre.

Jimmy Horgan, who was 13, is believed to have been on his way to sports training at the time of the incident on Sheares Street.

He was a member of a respected Cork family in the hospitality sector and was a student at Presentation Brothers College.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Councillor Des Cahill said last night: “Everyone’s hearts go out to the family at this time.

“Everybody is just very, very shocked by what has happened and there are no other words to express how everybody feels.”

The incident happened at approximately 3.30pm and the teenager was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the truck was uninjured but later treated for shock.

Gardaí are also appealing to any roadusers who may have dashcam footage to make this footage available to gardaí.