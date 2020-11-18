Former RTE producer to face trial over child sex abuse allegations

Tom Tuite

Former RTE producer Kieran Creaven has been served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial accused of child sex abuse in three jurisdictions.

The 58-year-old has been unable to take up bail since he was charged seven weeks ago with 17 offences, in Ireland and outside the State, from 2014 to 2017.

He was arrested at his home at Adelaide Street, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

Conditional bail was set on October 1st last in his own bond of €500 with a requirement for a €10,000 independent surety.

Mr Creaven, who remains in custody, faced his fourth hearing when he appeared at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.

Book of evidence

Detective Garda Johanna Doyle, who is attached to the Online Child Exploitation Unit, served a book of evidence on him. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed that he is to face trial on indictment.

Judge Victor Blake told the former broadcaster that he must notify the prosecution within 14 days if he intends to use an alibi in his defence. Mr Creaven said “yes” when asked if he understood.

Judge Blake granted the order sending him forward for trial on the 17 charges in the book of evidence, to the next sittings of the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, on January 21st next. Mr Creaven remains in custody with consent to bail and the State agreed to him going forward to the Circuit Court on the same terms. The accused has not yet indicated how he will plead.

His barrister’s application for legal aid, to include representation of junior and senior counsel for the defence, was granted after the judge noted the State had no objection.

Charges

An order for disclosure of the videos of interviews was also made.

Mr Creaven’s charges are: Two counts of sexual assault of a child outside the State in 2014; Three counts of sexual exploitation of a child outside the State in 2014; Three counts of sexually exploiting a child in Ireland in 2017; Five counts of possessing child pornography in 2017; Four counts of using IT and communication technology for the purpose of facilitating child sexual exploitation, inside and outside of the State in 2017.

Some of the charges carry a possible sentence of life imprisonment.