Gardaí search for group who harassed passengers on Luas while not wearing face masks

James Cox

Gardaí at Kevin Street are investigating an incident which saw individuals without face masks harassing other passengers on the Luas.

The incident took place on the Luas Red line on the afternoon of Monday, November 2nd,from the Heuston Station stop to Jervis Street stop.

The incident occurred at approximately 4.30pm and was shared on social media when a group of individuals travelled on the Luas Red line, wearing no face coverings and engaged in unruly and offensive behaviour towards other passengers.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or any persons who travelled on the Red Luas line on Monday, November 2nd, between Heuston Station stop and Jervis Street stop to contact gardaí at Kevin Street Garda station on 01 666 9400, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station to assist with this investigation.