  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí search for group who harassed passengers on Luas while not wearing face masks

Gardaí search for group who harassed passengers on Luas while not wearing face masks

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

James Cox

Gardaí at Kevin Street are investigating an incident which saw individuals without face masks harassing other passengers on the Luas.

The incident took place on the Luas Red line on the afternoon of Monday, November 2nd,from the Heuston Station stop to Jervis Street stop.

The incident occurred at approximately 4.30pm and was shared on social media when a group of individuals travelled on the Luas Red line, wearing no face coverings and engaged in unruly and offensive behaviour towards other passengers.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or any persons who travelled on the Red Luas line on Monday, November 2nd, between Heuston Station stop and Jervis Street stop to contact gardaí at Kevin Street Garda station on 01 666 9400, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station to assist with this investigation.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Essex lorry deaths: Co Down driver ‘devastated’ for families of 39 migrants

Wednesday, 18/11/20 - 1:41pm

No Brexit deal could lead to ‘organised crime bonanza’ on Border

Wednesday, 18/11/20 - 1:29pm

Man arrested in connection with 1974 Birmingham pub bombings

Wednesday, 18/11/20 - 1:22pm