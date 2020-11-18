Gardaí seize €300,000 worth of counterfeit electronics

About 15,000 counterfeit electronic products worth more than €300,000 have been seized by gardaí.

Earphones, controllers, USB plugs and chargers were found during a search in Dublin.

Gardaí searched a house in Dublin 3 and a business in Oak Close in Dublin 12 on Wednesday as part of Operation Bannister.

The operation targets criminal activity associated with the suspected sale of counterfeit electronic products of inferior quality.

They found 15,000 counterfeit items along with a significant amount of branded packaging.

Hard drives, mobile phones and documentation were also seized.

Gardaí took statements from potential witnesses.

It is expected that some suspects will be arrested and more searches may take place, a Garda statement said.