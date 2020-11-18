Racist graffiti sprayed near cathedral

By Elizabeth Lee

HOMOPHOBIC, racist and anti-semitic graffiti was scrawled on walls near Carlow cathedral over the weekend.

The sickening graffiti was sprayed on walls in Presentation Place and bears homophobic and racist messages, while two other messages are written in Polish. The graffiti also includes several swastika signs, some of which are right beside a cross engraved in the wall.

One message is a racist slur against black people, another equates the LGBT community with mental ‘ilness’, while another features the Polish word ‘jabac’ which translates as the f-word, while PiS refers to a conservative, right-wing party in Poland. One resident who lives near Presentation Place says that he was sickened by the graffiti and the sentiments behind it.

“I was shocked when I saw it. We really don’t need racism and anti-semitic sentiment here in Carlow. It harks back to a darker time,” said the resident, who wishes to remain anonymous. “We have seen a rise in the extreme right, especially with the anti-mask protestors, but thankfully they’re in the minority. I’ve no time for homophobia or anti-semitic sentiments.”

John Paul Payne, who campaigns for awareness of and equality for the LGBTQ+ community and who was the main instigator of Carlow’s first Pride festival last year, said he was shocked that graffiti of that nature had appeared in Carlow.

“Yes, I am shocked to see that, but not one bit worried. There are still pockets of homophobia and there are always going to be people with extreme views, though luckily there are only a few,” said John Paul.

“We ask people to respect each other and to let people live their lives peacefully. It’s the birthright of everyone born in Ireland to live in peace.”