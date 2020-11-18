Warm tributes paid to retiring Carlow Garda Sergeant 

TRIBUTES were paid to a long-serving garda sergeant who is due to retire at the end of year.

Sergeant Patrick Dempsey of Carlow Garda Station was lauded for his contribution to the people of Carlow and for his professionalism at last week’s sitting of the local district court.

A road traffic case last week was expected to be Sgt Dempsey’s final appearance in the district court and he is due to retire at Christmas.

He has served 35 years with An Garda Síochána, 18 of them Carlow.

“He will be a tremendous loss to the station,” said Inspector Anthony Farrell.

Insp Farrell said the sergeant had given great service to the people of Carlow.

He had been a “steerer” to the inspector when he was a young member and continued to impart his knowledge.

In contrast, Judge Geraldine Carthy had only been dealing with the sergeant in the last 12 months after becoming presiding district court judge in Carlow, but had still been struck by his professionalism.

“It’s been a short time, but a good time!” remarked the judge. “Every time you have given evidence, it has been given with brevity and was to the point, which is something to be appreciated.”

She added: “I can only wish you well. You are a loss to the force, a loss to the people of Carlow.”

Solicitor Joe Farrell joined the tributes, joking that if he had known it was Sgt Dempsey’s last case he would have been harder on him in cross-examination.

Mr Farrell said members like Sgt Dempsey were becoming increasingly rare.

“As a solicitor coming into the garda station, it can be in tragic circumstances, it can be fraught and difficulty and solicitors wouldn’t exactly be popular,” he said. “I remember with Pat as a member in charge coming in to speak to a client. He was in no way different, always very level … he treated everyone with respect and humanity … very cool and calm.”

On behalf of the Courts Service, Ann Kelly wished Sgt Dempsey a “long and happy retirement”.

Solicitor John O’Sullivan remarked that he had been “knocking around” as long as Sgt Dempsey. The solicitor said he knew the sergeant for his professionalism, ensuring things were running smoothly. Mr O’Sullivan wished him the best of luck in retirement, good health and the “good sense to live it as well”.