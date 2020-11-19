Beautiful family home in Tullow

Thursday, November 19, 2020

 

By Suzanne Pender

This beautiful four-bedroom dormer residence, ‘Teach Ourá’, is situated in an extremely popular area just on the edges of Tullow town at Ouragh Road, Tullow.

The property extends to a spacious c 1973 sq ft and is presented in lovely condition throughout.

Accommodation on the ground floor is comprised of a hallway with tiled floor, living room, roomy kitchen/diner with attractive units and breakfast island, gorgeous sunroom with apex ceiling and feature end window, bedroom four and fully tiled bathroom.

Upstairs you will find a further three well-appointed bedrooms (master en suite) and another fully tiled family bathroom.

The easily maintained rear garden area is under concrete and boasts lovely raised flower beds bounded by railway sleepers and feature stone walls.

This beautiful family home is situated within easy walk of Tullow town amenities. For viewing appointments, contact DNG McCormack on 059 9133800.

BER: B3. Asking price, €299,000.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Man’s death was not related to brawl on day before he died

Thursday, 19/11/20 - 12:32pm

Rose Cottage is rescued by TV make-over crew

Thursday, 19/11/20 - 12:25pm

Santa’s post box appears in Hacketstown

Thursday, 19/11/20 - 11:45am