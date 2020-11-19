Beautiful family home in Tullow

By Suzanne Pender

This beautiful four-bedroom dormer residence, ‘Teach Ourá’, is situated in an extremely popular area just on the edges of Tullow town at Ouragh Road, Tullow.

The property extends to a spacious c 1973 sq ft and is presented in lovely condition throughout.

Accommodation on the ground floor is comprised of a hallway with tiled floor, living room, roomy kitchen/diner with attractive units and breakfast island, gorgeous sunroom with apex ceiling and feature end window, bedroom four and fully tiled bathroom.

Upstairs you will find a further three well-appointed bedrooms (master en suite) and another fully tiled family bathroom.

The easily maintained rear garden area is under concrete and boasts lovely raised flower beds bounded by railway sleepers and feature stone walls.

This beautiful family home is situated within easy walk of Tullow town amenities. For viewing appointments, contact DNG McCormack on 059 9133800.

BER: B3. Asking price, €299,000.