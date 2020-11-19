Carlow woman left on the roadside at night after bus driver refused to take cash fare  

A CARLOW woman who was left at the side of the road at night after a bus driver refused to take cash for a ticket described her ordeal as an “absolute disgrace”.

Amber Haynes had been trying to get to Dublin from Kilkenny on Sunday night, 8 November. The woman had accidentally taken the wrong train from Carlow and was distressed. She wanted to get to Dublin ahead of work the following morning.

Finding a bus stop, the 29-year-old got on a bus owned by Dublin Coach (a privately-owned operator) after packing her luggage.

“I handed the bus driver cash and he said ‘we only take card’. I panicked, as my card was not operational on his machine. I explained to him I was stranded and knew nobody in Kilkenny and was afraid. I asked can I please pay with cash, I will pay double. He said ‘no’.”

Dublin Coach says it cannot take cash in light of Covid-19.

Amber said she contacted her sister to see if she could pay over the phone but was unsuccessful.

Amber said the bus driver then removed her bags from the undercarriage and she was left alone at the side of road. Amber ended up getting a taxi fare from her sister to Carlow and got the train the following morning.

Explaining her reason for highlighting the incident, Amber said: “I don’t want it to happen to another girl or woman. It shouldn’t happen to any man or woman, but you are more vulnerable as a female. What would have happened if my phone had died or my sister didn’t have the cash? What were my options? There are no hotels or B&Bs open.”

Amber, who works as a legal secretary, sought to speak to a Dublin Coach manager, but despite her efforts has not been able to reach one as yet. She emailed Dublin Coach and received a reply, where the bus company accepts some of Amber’s complaints but stressed that the driver was ‘courteous’ and ‘respectful’.

The email said: ‘The driver was courteous and respectful in explaining to you that he was only able to accept a card payment. At no point can the driver be seen pushing past you or throwing your suitcase to the floor. When asked for his driver ID number, he calmly explained that he can be identified by the route and time if you wish to contact the office about him.

‘Unfortunately, we are not accepting cash on board at the moment due to Covid-19. It has been introduced as one of many new safety measures to protect both our customers and drivers. We have advertised this on our website and social media pages. We are sorry that you found yourself in the below circumstances last night, but our drivers cannot accept cash to purchase tickets on board our services.’

Dublin Coach had not yet responded for comment from the Nationalist.