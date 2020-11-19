Covid-19: How many cases in your local area?

James Cox

Letterkenny in Co Donegal has the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, currently 389.4 cases per 100,000.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) for the two weeks from November 3rd to 16th reveals the number of people infected per 100,000 of population by local electoral area.

The latest data shows Letterkenny has swapped places with another area in Donegal, Buncrana. Buncrana’s 14-day incidence rate is the second highest in the country at 384.5.

Four of the five highest incidence rates in the last two weeks were recorded in areas in Donegal, with Carndonagh (347.8) and Milford (326.8) also among the highest in the country.

Listowel in Co Kerry recorded the third highest incidence 14-day incidence rate (373.2).

The highest incidence rate in Co Dublin in the last two weeks was Tallaght South (251).

On the lower end of the scale, less than five cases were recorded in Rosslare, Co Wexford and Corca Dhuibhne, Co Kerry, giving the areas a 14-day incidence rate of 0.

The incidence rate in Ballinasloe, Co Galway was also low at 21.

Wexford has the lowest 14-day incidence rate of any county, 37.4. Donegal has the highest, 264.5.

The national average is 116.5.

A further four Covid-19 related deaths were confirmed by the Department of Health today along with 429 additional cases.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “In our objective to use a six-week period to drive down Covid-19 infection in the community, our progress has stalled in the last week.

“We now have two weeks to get back on track. Drive down the disease by limiting the number of daily contacts you have. Work from home, stay at home and follow public health advice to get us to a reproduction number below 0.5 by December 1st.”