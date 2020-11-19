Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

Kenneth Fox

Donegal remains the county with the highest 14 day incidence rate in the country at 295.9, according to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

From the period of November 4th up until midnight on November 17th, Donegal recorded 471 cases of Covid-19.

The county with the second highest incidence rate is Limerick with a rate of 237.0, followed by Louth which has a rate of 169.1

Limerick record 462 cases of Covid-19 during this 14 day period while Louth recorded 218.

Overall, Ireland recorded 5,708 cases of the virus over the past 14 days with the current incidence rate for the country at 119.87.

369 cases during this time ended up with hospitalisation and 18 people with the virus ended up in ICU.

The number of cases associated with clusters was 1,945 and the median age of those contracting Covid-19 during this period was 36 years of age.

Age breakdown

Those aged between 25 and 34 accounted for the most cases during this time with 930 cases in total. Out of 930, 21 people ended up being hospitalised with the virus.

35-44 year olds were the next highest group as regards cases with 894 people contracting the virus, followed by 45-54 year olds who accounted for 833 cases.

In terms of hospitalisation, 98 people between the age of 75 and 84 ended up in hospital with the virus and 71 people aged between 65 and 74 years of age were admitted to hospital in the last 14 days.