Death notices and funeral arrangements

John Elliott

John Elliott, The Ridge, Old Leighlin, Carlow on Tuesday 17 November. Predeceased by his loving daughter Vanessa, He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Florence, children Neva, Jonathan and Katherina, sisters Olive, Violet, Helen and Rosemary, nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Reposing at his residence (R93 V2Y9) on Thursday. Due to HSE and government guidelines John’s Funeral Service will take place on Friday afternoon for family and friends (max 25 People) at 3pm in St. Lazerian’s Cathedral, Old Leighlin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Aileen Dunne

38 Dublin Road, Tullow, Carlow

Aileen died suddenly at her residence on Sunday 15 November. Beloved mother of Clint, Scott and Lydia and dear sister of Mary, Jimmy and Ken. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 am (for family and close friends) in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by burial in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed on Tullow Parish webcam with the following link. www.tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam.

Aileen’s funeral courtége will travel from Byrne’s Funeral Home on Thursday at 10.45 am and people are welcome to line the route whilst adhering to social distancing.

Síle Graham (née Conroy)

Ballinagall, Ballickmoyler, Carlow

Passed away on Monday 16 November. Deeply regretted by her husband Noel, children Damien and Concepta, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Katie and Laura, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will be held at 2pm on Thursday afternoon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles (restricted to 25 people). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Vincent (John) O’Callaghan

Vincent (John) O’Callaghan, Derby, England and late of Pairc Mhuire, Tullow, Co. Carlow on November 2020 (suddenly) in Derby; Beloved husband of Pam and loving father of Alan, Patrick and the late Les; Cherished brother of Pat, Phil, Liam, Molly, Kit, Carmel, Margaret and the late Jim and Tony; Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Eleanor, granddaughter Hannah and great-grandson Raferty, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place at a later date in Derby.