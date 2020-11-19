Dublin’s light emissions seven times higher than any other county

Kenneth Fox

Dublin has artificial light emissions close to seven times higher than any other county, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

They said the two areas with the highest light emissions are Dublin’s Pembroke South Dock and the North Inner City.

Overall, Ireland has lower artificial light emissions than other European countries such as the UK, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Irish cities also have lower light emissions than international counterparts such as London and Paris.

Meanwhile, South and West Kerry and West Mayo have very low light emissions.

The CSO said the analysis was carried out using Graphical Information Systems (GIS) software tools combining Ordnance Survey mapping information with satellite data on monthly cloud-free light emissions.

They said that data was from a Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite Day Night Band (VIIRS-DNB) sensor on the Suomi-NPP satellite, operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the US.

Commenting on the release, Tim Linehan, statistician, said: ‘This CSO Frontier Series publication analyses satellite data to estimate artificial light emissions in Ireland between 2015 and 2019.

“The analysis shows that Ireland in January 2019 has significantly lower average artificial light emissions with 0.92 units than the UK (1.78 units), Portugal (2.52 units) and the Netherlands (7.43 units).

“When comparing with international cities, Dublin city (24.29 units) has significantly lower light emissions in January 2019 than Paris (43.52 units), Inner London West (53.27 units) and Inner London East (46.78 units).”

He said at a county level, in January 2019, Dublin has much higher measured average emissions (11.53 units) compared to the second highest county Louth (1.70 units).

The counties with the next highest emissions are Kildare (1.49 units), Meath (1.15 units), Limerick (1.03 units) and Cork (0.91 units). The counties with the lowest emissions in 2019 were Leitrim (0.53 units), Mayo (0.55 units), Kerry (0.58 units) Roscommon (0.64 units) and Sligo (0.65 units).