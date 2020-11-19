INTO calls for teachers to be given priority Covid-19 vaccination

Digital Desk Staff

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) is calling for teachers to be added to the priority list for when a Covid-19 vaccine becomes available.

The union also believes all teachers should have been offered a free flue vaccine earlier this year, according to the Irish Times.

The INTO is due to address the Oireachtas education committee later today, joined by representatives from the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) and the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI).

Following positive reports from two leading Covid-19 vaccine contenders, the process of widespread immunisation has become an area of focus.

Yesterday, Pfizer reported their vaccine is 95 per cent effective and has passed the necessary safety controls, while the Moderna vaccine reported a 94.5 per cent efficiency in their clinical trials.

As hope grows that an approved vaccine may soon become available, countries are in the process of deciding who will receive it first.

INTO general secretary, John Boyle believes teachers should be among first to be vaccinated.

“We insist that when the Covid-19 vaccine becomes available that all those who work in our schools be prioritised for this vaccine.”

It is thought that frontline workers and vulnerable groups will be at the top of the list when the time comes to administer the vaccine.

Contact tracing

The committee is also due to hear about issues faced by schools regarding contact tracing, however, Mr Boyle believes the process has become more efficient and effective since the midterm break in October.

Prior to the break, there were reports of long delays between a case being confirmed and the HSE contacting the effected school.

A new system was adopted following the midterm break, with a Schools Team being established in each area to assist schools with any challenges posed by the virus, including staff shortages.

As the Christmas holidays approach, some teachers’ union are also calling on the Department of Education to close schools two days early.

The TUI says closing schools on Friday, December 18th, rather than Tuesday, December 22nd would be a moral boost and allow more time for staff and students to restrict their movements before visiting vulnerable family members over the holidays.