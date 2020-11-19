Ireland reduced to orange status for EU traffic light system

Muireann Duffy

Ireland has been moved from red to orange under the EU’s system for international travel following reduced rates of the virus in the Republic in recent weeks.

According to the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), Ireland now has a 14-day incidence rate of 113.6 per 100,000 and a positivity rate 15.49.

This will mean that passengers from Ireland will not have to restrict their movements upon arrival in a participating European country if they supply a negative Covid-19 test result. The test must be taken no more than three days before arrival.

Norway and Iceland also have orange regions, while Finland and Greenland are the only countries with green areas according to the ECDC.

In the latest update, all of mainland Europe and England was given a red rating, while regions where there was insufficient data are shown in grey.

Passengers arriving from green regions are not required to isolate when arriving in a participating country, while passengers arriving in Ireland will be permitted to stop restricting the movements after five days from November 29th if they supply a negative test result.

The ECDC rating takes into account both the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 and the positivity rate of tests conducted.

Despite the change in status, the Government’s guidance relating to travel remains the same, with all but essential travel advised against.