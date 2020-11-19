Northern Ireland circuit-breaker lockdown extended for two weeks

Press Association

Stormont ministers have agreed to extend Northern Ireland’s circuit-breaker for two weeks from Friday, November 27th.

Close contact services and cafes can open this Friday as planned but will have to close again next Friday while other hospitality sectors like pubs and licensed restaurants will remain closed.

From November 27th, non-essential retail will also have to shut, along with close contact services including driving instructors.

Takeaway hospitality services will be allowed but leisure and entertainment services will be closed.

Sporting events will only be allowed for elite athletes, with no spectators.

Rules around household gatherings will be unchanged and places of worship will close.

People will be strongly encouraged to stay at home and work from home.

Schools and child care centres can remain open and universities will conduct distanced learning except where it has to be face to face.

Outdoor playgrounds can remain open.