Rose Cottage is rescued by TV make-over crew

By Elizabeth Lee

A PRETTY century-old cottage in the historic village of Kiltegan is about to get a complete makeover tonight, Thursday, when it features on the RTÉ One TV programme Home Rescue.

This week, architect Róisín Murphy, builder Peter Finn and a team of clutter busters come to Rose Cottage in the beautiful village of Kiltegan, home to Dubliner Martin McKenna.

Having completely refurbished the bathroom and kitchen of the cottage single-handedly on a very tight budget, the resourceful Martin was stopped in his tracks by heart problems just a few months after moving in.

For the last six years, with the solo renovation project stalled, clutter has consumed the cottage, filling what was supposed to be Martin’s bedroom with everything from old tools to a lawnmower. Currently sleeping in the living room, working all day as a lorry driver for the council and avoiding the mountain of clutter in case he “can’t find his way out again”, Martin dreams of having his grandkids to stay, but there’s barely enough room for himself.

Róisín arrives with a plan to turn Martin’s makeshift bedroom into the plush living room it was supposed to be, reconnecting it to the garden by turning a window into a door out to the garden. And while builder Peter and the crew set about finishing the sizeable renovation that Martin started, Róisín invites Martin’s son to paint the exterior of the cottage true blue for the Dubs fan, which doesn’t go down as well as expected.

As the skies open and Martin does his best to overcome years of clutter with the help from the clutter busters, Róisín is faced with having to design a new bedroom complete with storage from scratch. The question is: will Rose Cottage ever bloom again? Goodbye clutter. Hello makeover.

Watch Home Rescue tonight, Thursday 19 November, at 7pm on RTÉ One.