Taoiseach meets with Debenhams workers over redundancy campaign

The Taoiseach is considering appointing a mediator to the Debenhams dispute, it has emerged following a meeting held with former workers this morning.

Micheál Martin met with a delegation of the company’s staff, who have been protesting since its closure seven months ago in a fight for improved redundancy packages.

The company’s Irish operation collapsed last April with the loss of around 1,000 jobs, with liquidators KPMG since withdrawing an offer of €1 million in additional payments after workers rejected the proposal.

Mr Martin told the workers today that his officials are in the process of identifying a suitable individual or body who may be able to assist the parties in reaching a mutually acceptable solution.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, shop steward at the Henry Street store, Jane Crowe, said it was within the Taoiseach’s power to intervene in the dispute.

“He’s the last stop for us really. He’s the man who can sort it,” she said.

“He’s the one who can tell KPMG what to do, they’ve told him that, so we’re hoping that he comes to the table, is willing to negotiate with us because we’d be willing to negotiate with him.”

Employment rights

Ms Crowe called for the recommendations of the 2016 Duffy-Cahill report into the collapse of department store Clerys to be implemented.

“If the Duffy-Cahill is put through, it means that any workers going forward, and those retrospectively, will be covered under any agreement we have, regarding redundancy packages,” she said.

Previously speaking in the Dáil, Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the treatment of Debenhams workers as “shabby and shoddy” and said that the Government had communicated its views to the company.

Mr Martin said though he saluted the workers in their campaign, the “Government cannot instruct the liquidator or the High Court process.”

He warned of a precedent where “employers can renege on their obligations in the future if the Government is always there to bail them out.”

“That is a potential solution. Irrespective of companies reneging on or failing to honour their collective agreements, the Government ends up being the bank of last resort of those collective agreements,” he said.

TDs, including Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and People Before Profit’s Bríd Smith, also recently joined former workers on the picket line in support of their campaign.