CAB seize phones and computers in relation to crimes against Quinn Industrial Holdings

By Digital Desk Staff

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has searched a number of properties in a “significant development” in relation to a number of crimes against senior officials of Quinn Industrial Holdings.

A number of properties were searched across Co Cavan and Dublin on Friday, including residential dwellings and business premises.

The searches were conducted as part of the CAB’s investigation focusing on the assets of members of an organised criminal group responsible for the crimes, which include assault, false imprisonment, blackmail and extortion.

A number of electronic devices, including mobile phones and computers, along with documentation relating to financial matters and property ownership were seized.

The CAB was assisted by the Garda Emergency Response Unit, the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit.

In a statement, gardaí said: “This search operation was conducted as part of the Criminal Assets Bureau’s investigation into events which commenced circa January 2015, which include the harassment of senior officials of a commercial entity known as Quinn Industrial Holdings.

“[These events] escalated from 2016 onwards to include criminal damage, assault causing harm, false imprisonment, blackmail and extortion.

“The CAB investigation is focused on the assets of members of the Organised Criminal Group responsible for these crimes.”