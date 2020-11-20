Carlow eaterie in final of Just Eat awards

By Suzanne Pender

WATCH out, waistlines, because a takeway in Carlow has just made it to the final of the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards 2020!

Supermac’s, Burrin Street, Carlow has been placed among the top five in the Best Takeaway Dessert category, a new section for the 2020 awards.

The online food ordering and delivery app this week released details of the 77 shortlisted restaurants across all categories which made it through to the final stages of this year’s awards.

Customers now have until Wednesday 25 November to choose their winners at nationaltakeawayawards.just-eat.ie, with those who cast their vote in with a chance to win free takeaways for a year.

The winners of the 2020 Just Eat National Takeaway Awards will be announced on Friday 27 November.