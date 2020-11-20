Covid-19: Families may be allowed to gather for one day over Christmas

By Digital Desk Staff

Families could be allowed to gather in larger numbers for one day over the Christmas period under plans being considered by the Government.

Inter-county travel bans could be lifted for the days around December 25th to allow visits, according to the Irish Examiner.

However, Government sources have cautioned it would not “be a free for all”.

“If it goes ahead, people would be asked to limit themselves to a reasonable number of close contacts, and even then, distancing and ventilation would be important,” a source said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has previously warned that decisions to be taken at the end of the current Level 5 lockdown will be “difficult,” as the Government attempts to manage the pandemic throughout December.

Mr Martin said a decision on exiting Level 5 will be made next week, with a Dáil debate beforehand on the issue.

We have to give people hope

Government ministers are keen for next week’s announcement to “give people a bit of hope,” with an allowance of one large gathering over Christmas is seen by some as that offering.

“We have to give people hope,” said one minister. Another minister added that restrictions will be in place “for quite a while” and that this will be easier following a “decent” Christmas.

It is understood that a best-case scenario for the Christmas period would see the current ban on household visits lifted, with no limit on the number of visitors to a home.

However, the public will be asked to limit those gatherings to one day during the week. There will be specific advice for older or vulnerable family members.

Contingency plan

Public health advice for the Christmas period will ultimately depend upon the numbers surrounding Covid-19 in Ireland at the time.

With the number of new cases currently remaining high, contingencies are being considered, including a drop to Level 4.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said he expects restrictions to be eased next month, but businesses will have to wait to find out which sectors can re-open.

The Minister’s comments come after Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan warned that Ireland needs to make up for the time lost over the last week, when the decline of Covid-19 stalled.

Daily case numbers had been declining rapidly during the first three weeks of Level 5 restrictions, before stopping suddenly over the last seven days.

Attempts to draw up an exit plan for the current lockdown have been marred with disagreement, as Government officials are reported to have clashed with the country’s Chief Medical Officer.

Senior officials reportedly emphasised to Dr Holohan that the Government – not the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) – would make decisions about lifting the lockdown and Christmas restrictions.