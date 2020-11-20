Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

Kenneth Fox

Donegal is still the county with the highest 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 currently sitting at 264.5, according to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Overall, Donegal recorded 421 cases of Covid-19 from November 5th up until midnight on November 18th.

The county with the second highest incidence rate is Limerick currently at 221.7, followed by Louth which has a rate of 175.4.

Limerick recorded 432 cases of the virus over this two-week period and 226 cases were recorded in Louth.

Overall, Ireland recorded 5,548 cases of the virus during this 14-day period and the current incidence rate for the country is 116.51.

Last night the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said the reproductive rate of the virus (known as the R number) has increased from 0.6 and now stands somewhere between 0.7 and 0.9.

There were 2,168 cases associated with clusters in the 14-day period and 725 healthcare workers tested positive for the virus.

During this same timeframe 367 people were admitted to hospital with the virus and 19 people were admitted to ICU.

Age breakdown

The median age for those who contracted the virus during this time period was 35 years of age.

While across the country case numbers have decreased since tougher restrictions were put in place, the numbers are still around the hundreds on a daily basis.

The age group of 25-34 year olds accounted for the most cases over the past 14 days with 894, followed by 35-44 years old who accounted for 877 cases and 45-54 years old who accounted for 789 cases.

Close to 100 people aged between 75 and 84 were hospitalised during this period, 97 overall and a further five people ended up in ICU.

This evening, eight further Covid-19 related deaths have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland along with an additional 330 confirmed cases.

There has been a total of 2,018 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland along with 69,802 confirmed cases.