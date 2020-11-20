Death notices and funeral arrangements

Karen Kenny

Milltown, Garryhill, Carlow

Died unexpectedly on Thursday 19 November after a short illness bravely borne. Funeral arrangements later.

Beatrice Dunne

Beatrice Dunne died 19 November 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; formerly of Naas. Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Marian, Deirdre and Yvonne. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, brothers John and Patrick, sister Veronica, son-in-law Erik, adored granddaughters Michaela and Emma, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her sisters Noeline, Dorothy and Rosemary.

Funeral arrangements later.

Vincent (John) O’Callaghan

Vincent (John) O’Callaghan, Derby, England and late of Pairc Mhuire, Tullow, Co. Carlow on November 2020 (suddenly) in Derby; Beloved husband of Pam and loving father of Alan, Patrick and the late Les; Cherished brother of Pat, Phil, Liam, Molly, Kit, Carmel, Margaret and the late Jim and Tony; Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Eleanor, granddaughter Hannah and great-grandson Raferty, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place at a later date in Derby.