Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Less than five cases were confirmed in Carlow on Friday evening among 330 nationally.

The exact local figure is not known but is between 0-4.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,018 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There have been 53 Carlow cases of Covid-19 in the last two weeks and the county’s rate of 93.1 cases per 100,000 is below the national average of 113 cases.

Of the cases notified today:

171 are men / 155 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

99 in Dublin, 28 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 25 in Meath, 21 in Donegal and the remaining 131 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 283 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.