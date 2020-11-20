Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Friday, November 20, 2020

Less than five cases were confirmed in Carlow on Friday evening among 330 nationally.

The exact local figure is not known but is between 0-4.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,018 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There have been 53 Carlow cases of Covid-19 in the last two weeks and the county’s rate of 93.1 cases per 100,000 is below the national average of 113 cases.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 171 are men / 155 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 37 years old
  • 99 in Dublin, 28 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 25 in Meath, 21 in Donegal and the remaining 131 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

 

As of 2pm today 283 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

