Man charged with burglary and criminal damage in Tipperary

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have charged a man in connection to two burglaries and an incident of criminal damage in Co Tipperary yesterday.

At about 4.30am on Thursday, gardaí responded to reports of an alarm going off at a supermarket on Birr Road in Roscrea.

Gardaí found that a trolley had been used to smash through one of the windows of the supermarket and a patrol was carried out in the area while CCTV footage was reviewed.

A suspect was identified and within the hour, a man in his 40s was arrested before being brought to Templemore Garda Station.

Upon his arrest, the man was searched and found to be in possession of a number of candles. It was later reported to gardaí that a church in Parkmore, Roscrea had been broken into and candles were taken.

It also reported to gardaí that a window of a supermarket on Gantly Road in the town had been damaged in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The man was charged in connection with all three incidents and is due to appear before Nenagh District Court this morning.