Reduction in IDA investor visits to Carlow

Covid-19 has impacted the IDA’s ability to engage with multinational companies with only two visits recorded in Carlow so far this year.

This compares to nine visits by potential investors in 2019, seven in 2018, eight in 2017 and nine in 2016.

The figures were released in the Dáil recently following a parliamentary question.

Enterprise minister Leo Varadkar said: “The introduction of travel restrictions around the world is already disrupting the typical way in which the IDA engages with investors, resulting in few numbers of site visits and client meetings. The pandemic has also impacted investor confidence and has likely caused some investment decisions to be delayed or postponed.”

The IDA has also established digital e-site visits to potential investors nationally although it was not known if this occurred in Co Carlow.

The IDA had facilitated a total 232 visits so far this year which included 131 in-person visits and 101 e-visits.

In 2019, the number of total visits was 700 nationally.