Tesco settles case over allegedly "out of date" steak and fish

Ray Managh

Judge John O’Connor in the Circuit Civil court has approved personal injury damages settlements for two children said to have been sick for almost a week after eating allegedly “out of date” steak and fish bought in their local Tesco store.

Barrister John Sweetman said in a remote hearing today that doctors believed Gary and Scott Comiskey had suffered a form of food poisoning which had affected them for several days and had caused them distress.

Mr Sweetman, who appeared with Tracey Solicitors for Gary (12) and Scott (10), told Judge O’Connor that the boys’ mother had bought portions of steak and fish in Tesco on November 15th, 2016 and had cooked the meat for her family on the following day.

Vomiting and diarrhoea

Both had become violently unwell on the following day and for almost a week afterwards, suffering vomiting and diarrhoea. Mr Sweetman said both boys had been distressed because of their experiences.

They sued Tesco through their father Graham Comiskey, The Thatch, Whitehall, Dublin 9. The company, although not having entered a defence in either of the boys’ proceedings, had made an offer, without admission of liability, of €5,000 for each of them.

Gary and Scott had been treated at a local medical clinic at the time and later by their family GP, Dr Raymond Walley, Glasnevin Avenue Medical Centre.

Dr Walley, in a medico-legal report for the court, stated initial examination of the children had indicated gastroenteritis.

Judge O’Connor, approving the settlements as appropriate in what had been distressing circumstances, said the boys had made a good and normal recovery.