What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 10 planning applications between 13-19 November.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Bagenalstown

Edel Maher & Kieran Dowdall wish to construct a one and a half storey dwelling, detached garage at Donore, Bagenalstown.

Celtic Social Housing Capital Ltd wishes to develop

property formerly known as The Manor House, Market Square, Bagenalstown which will consist of demolition of existing beer garden structure and roof to rear of existing public house: change of use from existing public house and ancillary uses, at ground and first floor to five apartments, consisting of four one-bed units and one two-bed units.

Borris

Andrew Murphy and Edel Cummins wish to erect dwelling house and domestic garage at Ballymartin,

Borris.

Fenagh

John Jenkinson wishes to construct an agricultural building at Toberbride, Fenagh.

Hacketstown

William Byrne wishes to erect a dwelling house and domestic garage at Ballyedmond, Hacketstown.

Kilbride

Lynne Grennan wishes to retain as built extension of pitched roof over original flat roof at side of dwelling Castlegrace, Kilbride.

Kildavin

Toma Nagliene & Seamus Murphy wishes to construct an extension to the rear and side of existing dwelling at Sherwood or Dukespark, Kildavin.

Myshall

Brigid Lalor wishes to retain a kitchen utility sitting and dining room at Shangarry, Myshall.

Tullow

Pat Rafter wishes to retain an agriculture shed and an extension to the side of an existing agriculture at Ardristan Lodge, Ardristan, Tullow.

The Board of Management of St Brigid’s National School wishes to remove to three single storey prefabricated units and the construction of a single storey two classroom Special Education Unit to the rear/side of existing single storey together with an enclosed external soft play area and sensory garden at St Brigid’s National School, Grange, Tullow.