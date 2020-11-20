Zoom show will celebrate the humble scallion

IF YOU are free on Saturday 28 November, why not join artist/folklorist Michael Fortune for a public presentation on Zoom, where you will hear all about scallions.

Michael has been working on Scallion Ater Project since 2018. It was commissioned by the arts office of Carlow County Council in collaboration with Take A Part Carlow.

The project has touched thousands of people in different ways and hundreds of homes around Carlow have grown scallions as part of this. The presentation will feature photos, films and anecdotes about the initiative and the community involvement. You will also be treated to some side orders of tunes and songs from some of Carlow’s finest musicians and singers.