Death notices and funeral arrangements

Jim Tyrrell

15 The Elms, Athy Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Borris, Carlow

Jim Tyrrell died 20 November 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family at the District Hospital. Formerly of Main Street, Borris. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Anne, Maria, Niamh and James. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, sister Patricia, sons-in-law Jeff, Joe and Ben, adored grandchildren Fionn, Caoimhe, Síofra, Aisling, Tom, Faye, Eliza and Oisín, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Owing to the government restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated for family. The Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam (www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/) at 12 noon on Sunday after which Jim will laid to rest in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Borris, Co Carlow. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Friends of the District Hospital.

Laurence (Larry) Doyle

Templeudigan, Ballywilliam, Enniscorthy, Wexford / St. Mullins, Carlow on Friday 20 November.

Beloved brother of Brigid and the late John, Mary and Alexander. Sadly missed by David, Jennifer, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, extended family and friends.

Due to the current guidelines, Larry will be laid to rest on Monday 23 November 23rd in St Mullins Cemetery, following a private family funeral in The Church of St Mary and St Lawrence, Templeudigan.

Beatrice Dunne

Beatrice Dunne died 19 November 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; formerly of Naas. Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Marian, Deirdre and Yvonne. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, brothers John and Patrick, sister Veronica, son-in-law Erik, adored granddaughters Michaela and Emma, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her sisters Noeline, Dorothy and Rosemary.

Owing to government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on (Monday) morning at 11am in The Church of the Holy Family, Askea followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/.

Sr Ita Egan

Kilcock, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin / Bagenalstown, Carlow / Clonaslee, Laois

Egan Sr. Ita, Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Lucan and Bagenalstown and formerly of Clonaslee, Co. Laois, on 21st November 2020, peacefully, in the tender care of the isters and staff, Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Andrew, her sisters Srs. Sheila, Maureen and Christine, her brothers John, J.P. (Bother Raphael FSC), Michael (Bro. Gabriel FSC) and Joseph. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. De Sales (Lil) Mountmellick , her special cousins, Presentation Community; and many friends.

A Mass to celebrate Sr. Ita’s life will be held at a later date.

In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

The funeral Mass may be followed on www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie at 11o’clock on Tuesday 24 November.

Karen Kenny

Milltown, Garryhill, Carlow

Died unexpectedly on Thursday 19 November after a short illness bravely borne.

Funeral arrangements later.