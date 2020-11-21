Gardaí make arrests and seize crossbow in crime gang investigation

By Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have arrested three people and seized a number of vehicles and stolen goods as part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime gang.

Gardaí searched a premises in Saggart, Co Dublin under warrant on Saturday, seizing two cars, a Breitling watch and a crossbow.

A further six cars, three caravans and €3,800 in cash were seized in earlier searches as part of the same investigation.

Gardaí arrested two women, aged in their 40s and 20s, and a man in his 20s in relation with today’s search.

They were taken to Tallaght and Rathfarnham Garda Stations and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, but have since been released. Gardaí said a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

Three people were previously arrested in relation to the same investigation in January of this year – two women, aged in their 40s and 20s, and a man in his 20s. A file is also being prepared for submission to the DPP regarding these arrests.

Gardaí from the Detective Unit in Tallaght Garda Station conducted the investigation’s searches with the assistance of colleagues from the Emergency Response Unit, Criminal Assets Bureau, Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.