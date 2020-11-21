Goal Mile goes virtual for the festive season

By Suzanne Pender

GOAL is calling on all Carlow folk to go the distance and register to complete a virtual Goal Mile this Christmas to support the world’s most vulnerable communities.

The appeal comes after the third-world charity announced that its traditional and much-loved Goal Mile will be going virtual this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

For the past several years, thousands of people all over Carlow have turned out every Christmas to walk, run or jog a Goal Mile, with funds raised going towards supporting its work in 13 countries in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

The Irish humanitarian aid agency says it is more vital than ever that people support the Goal Mile this year.

“I want to thank the people of Carlow for all their support for the Goal Mile over the years,” said the agency’s director of fundraising Eamon Sharkey.

“Despite Covid-19, we are determined that this great tradition will continue and we can all do our Goal Mile virtually. Families and small groups of people may be able to do it together once government guidelines and social distancing is strictly observed. This year will be different, but the end result will be the same.”

To register, go to https://www.goalglobal.org/goal-mile/

It’s €15 for adults and €10 for children. There’s also an early bird option, €10 for adults and €5 for a child, until today, 24 November.