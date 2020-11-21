Online auction for Dublin Road property

By Suzanne Pender

THIS property at Dublin Road, Carlow goes for sale via online auction next Wednesday, 25 November, at 3pm.

On c 1/3 acre site, this c 2,000 sq ft dormer-style house, though in need of modernisation, offers great potential, particularly given the very realistic guide price of €165,000

Formerly a family home, this property offers potential for business use due to its high visibility on the main Dublin Road between Carlow town and the motorway intersection at Castledermot.

Subject to planning permission, the property would make ideal offices, treatment rooms, surgery or for other business use.

For details, contact REA Sothern on 059 9131218.