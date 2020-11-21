Tax relief scheme for disabled drivers to be reinstated

By Suzanne Pender

A SCHEME that offers tax relief for the purchase and use of specially constructed or adapted vehicles by drivers and passengers with a disability is to recommence.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor this week welcomed confirmation from minister Michael McGrath that the disabled drivers and passengers scheme is to reinstated.

Previously, those who qualified for the scheme received additional exemptions and benefits, including an exemption from motor tax on the vehicle, exemption from toll road fees, fuel grant, remission or repayment of vehicle registration tax (VRT) and repayment of value-added tax (VAT) on the purchase of a vehicle.

“The minister for finance is tabling an amendment to the Finance Bill to give legislative effect to the existing medical criteria for primary medical certs and, once enacted in the coming weeks, this will enable new primary medical certs to be issued and the recommencement of the disabled drivers and passengers scheme,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“As a party, Fianna Fáil has called for a review of this scheme in the past, given the current restrictive nature of it. Minister McGrath has confirmed that a review of the scheme will take place. The scope of the review is still being developed, but it will include the establishment of a working group to include representatives of the disability advocacy bodies, the HSE and the Disabled Drivers Medical Board of Appeal,” concluded deputy Murnane O’Connor.