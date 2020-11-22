Appeal for witnesses after armed men enter house and assault occupants

By Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after two armed men entered a house in Dublin on Saturday evening and assaulted its occupants.

The two men entered the house in Merton Park, Dublin 8 at around 11.30pm in an incident gardaí are describing as aggravated burglary.

The men assaulted the occupants of the house, before leaving the scene in a white van.

A man and woman were taken to St James’ Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses

Gardaí in Kevin Street are asking any witnesses who may have been in the vicinity of Merton Park between 11.15pm and 11.45pm on Saturday to come forward.

Investigating gardaí would also like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage and who were in the area around Merton Park commonly referred to as the “Tenters”.

Those who may have seen a small white Ford Transit Connect van – with a partial registration 06D and a roof rack – in the Dublin 8 area between 11.30pm and midnight are asked to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800 666 111.