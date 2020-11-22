Gardaí discover drugs and ammunition in search of Sligo waste ground

By Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have discovered drugs with an estimated value of €196,000 along with a quantity of ammunition during a search of waste ground in Cranmore, Sligo.

Gardaí investigating the sale and supply of drugs in the area carried out the search with the assistance of the Garda Dog Unit on Saturday.

Cocaine with a value of €177,800, cannabis worth €13,240 and ecstasy with a value of €5,070 were discovered.

A man, aged in his late teens, has been arrested in relation to this investigation.

He is currently detained at Sligo Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.