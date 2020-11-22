Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Less than five cases were reported in Carlow on Sunday evening among 318 nationally.

The exact figure is not known but is between 0-4.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,023 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There have been 46 cases of Covid-19 in Carlow in the last two weeks and the local Covid-19 rate per 100,000 (81 cases) is significantly below the national average (109).

Of the cases notified today:

155 are men / 161 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

126 in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 28 in Limerick, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Kildare and the remaining 80 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 282 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.