Status yellow rainfall warning for west of Ireland

By Digital Desk Staff

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for counties in the west of Ireland tomorrow.

Heavy downpours are expected from around 2pm on Monday afternoon, and are forecast to continue into the night and through to 2pm on Tuesday.

Here is our 10 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hour intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/WpW2Z1iB0p — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 22, 2020

The counties affected include all of Connacht, along with Donegal, Clare and Kerry.

The forecaster warned of some river and localised flooding as a result of the heavy rain.