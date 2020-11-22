Tech company Unum expands its Carlow base

By Suzanne Pender

UNUM, a leading provider of group and individual income protection insurance in the USA, UK and Poland, is expanding its Technology Centre of Excellence in Carlow.

The Fortune 500 company, with 150 employees in Carlow, recently expanded its workspace at Shamrock Plaza, helping the firm to enter the next phase of its expansion.

Unum first established its Carlow operation in 2008 and has now exceeded the original target of employing 200 people locally.

“Unum is extremely proud of the impact our technology centre in Carlow has on our business,” said Padraig O’Neill, MD and VP, Unum Ireland.

“The software engineering roles in AWS, salesforce, data science and analytics are helping accelerate our digital transformation” he added.

The expansion is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

Tánaiste and minister for enterprise trade and employment Leo Varadkar described Unum as “a real success story for Carlow since its establishment in 2008.

“The company has developed strong ties with the community in that time, particularly with Carlow Institute of Technology. I am pleased to see that Unum intends to expand its workforce over the coming months. This is another welcome boost for the southeast. The government will continue to focus on securing further investment for all regions in the months and years ahead,” said the tánaiste.

The Carlow facility was established to design and build innovative solutions that play a vital role in the global digital transformation organisation.

Junior finance minister Seán Fleming thanked Unum for its commitment to Carlow over the past 12 years. “Firms like these, who provide high-skilled employment opportunities to the deep pool of talent working and living in the region are at the heart of the ‘Ireland for Finance’ Strategy,” he said.

“Technology and Innovation is a key pillar of the strategy, as is greater regional investment and I look forward to their continued growth in the future.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan described Unum as “a key client for IDA Ireland in the southeast region since it established there 12 years ago. I wish Unum every success as it moves into its expanded campus at Shamrock Plaza”.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor also welcomed Unum’s expansion of its Technology Centre of Excellence in Carlow. “Unum is the largest tech employer in Carlow and they have developed strong ties with IT Carlow, from which they employ a lot of graduates,” she said.

“For many years, I have been calling for IDA Ireland to deliver foreign direct investment for rural areas like Carlow and I hope that we will see further investment secured in the future,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

Unum is accepting applications for open positions in a variety of disciplines across the software development lifecycle. For more information, visit www.unumjobs.ie