Woman (30s) dies in road crash in Co Louth

Sunday, November 22, 2020

A woman in her 30s has died after a single-vehicle crash in Co Louth.

The incident took place shortly before 9pm on Saturday on the N2 between Carrickmacross and Ardee.

The road at Glebe remains closed in both directions as gardaí await a technical examination.

Officers have appealed for any occupants of a white car seen travelling towards Ardee at about 8.50pm to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda station (041 6853222), the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.

