  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Compulsory vaccinations for international travel ‘a necessity’ says Irish boss of Qantas

Compulsory vaccinations for international travel ‘a necessity’ says Irish boss of Qantas

Monday, November 23, 2020

Steve Neville

The Irishman who is CEO at Australian airline Qantas has warned that the future of international travel will depend on compulsory vaccinations.

Dublin born Alan Joyce told Australian news that the vaccine will have to be taken by all international travellers once it becomes available.

He told Channel 9’s A Current Affair: “We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say for international travellers that we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft.”

The former Aer Lingus worker said he was not sure if it would be needed for domestic travel but for international travel, he said it was “a necessity”.

He told the news show that it may be a move that is taken up globally.

“I think that’s going to be a common thing talking to my colleagues in other airlines around the globe.”

Mr Joyce’s comments come following the news that a vaccine developed in the UK was found to be up to 90% effective in preventing Covid-19.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University said their jab is effective in stopping most people from contracting coronavirus and falling seriously ill, with some indications that it can also prevent people passing the virus to others.

International travel has been decimated since the Covid-19 pandemic with Irish airport being hit hard.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Cork and Shannon airports are set to get an extra €22m next year under a package of government supports to help them survive the Covid crisis.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man pleads guilty after being caught with child pornography on four devices

Monday, 23/11/20 - 3:14pm

ESB urges Supreme Court to find UCC also liable for flood damage to campus

Monday, 23/11/20 - 3:04pm

Snapchat takes on TikTok with new Spotlight feature

Monday, 23/11/20 - 2:59pm