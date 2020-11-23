Cork City player admits dangerous driving causing death

Olivia Kelleher

A 19-year-old Cork City FC player has been given a two-year suspended sentence and a seven-year driving ban after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of a father of two.

Edward Power McCarthy of College Avenue, Moyross, Co Limerick, admitted he was speeding when he caused the death of 55-year-old Polish national, Andrzej Obalek, on February 18th of this year at Ballybeg West, Buttevant, Co Cork.

Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard that Obalek was in Limerick visiting friends when he lost his life in the head on collision. His sister said in a victim impact statement that her late brother was a devout Jehovah Witness.

“You have robbed me of my brother. The greatest punishment you will have is living with the knowledge of having killed someone.”

Sgt Tony Cronin told Judge Sean O’Donnabhain that Mr Power McCarthy was driving home to Limerick having attended soccer training at Cork Institute of Technology when the crash occurred. He was attending training a few nights a week in Cork.

‘Excessive speed’

Mr Power McCarthy was speeding when his car veered in to the incorrect side of the road. Mr Obalek’s car was struck at the front.

It went in to a ditch and he died at the scene. Mr Power McCarthy escaped serious injury as did the other two male occupants of his car.

Sgt Cronin said the defendant was driving his car at “excessive speed”, which was particular hazardous given that the area was a well-known accident blackspot.

However, Mr Power McCarthy was not under the influence or drugs or alcohol. He also is without previous convictions.

The young footballer, who spent three years in Britain at a soccer academy, took to the witness box where he apologised for his actions. He said he prayed for the deceased daily and was horrified at what had occurred on a routine journey from Cork.

Judge Sean Ó Donnabháin said the massive aggravating factor in the case was that the defendant was driving at speed.

FAI reference

He said that the young footballer should have been used to driving through the dangerous bends of Ballybeg and that the onus was on him to show due care.

Having heard that Power McCarthy was remorseful and working hard in an Express Courier service he jailed him for two years suspending the entirety of the sentence. He said the driving disqualification of seven years was warranted.

Judge O’Donnabhain expressed frustration at suggestions from Defence Counsel that he read a reference from the FAI saying that he wasn’t interested in the soccer career of the defendant.

He said that he hoped the words of the sister of the deceased were “burned in the brain” of the defendant.