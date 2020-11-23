Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

Kenneth Fox

Donegal has had the highest 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 for close to a month and still has, according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

On October 31st, Cavan had the highest incidence rate in the country with 590.7, but since then Donegal has had the highest rate and currently sits at 231.2.

From the period of November 8th up until midnight on November 21st, Donegal recorded 368 cases of Covid-19.

The county with the second highest incidence rate in the country is Limerick with a rate of 208.3, followed by Louth which has a rate of 205.6.

Limerick recorded 406 cases of Covid-19 over this time period and Louth recorded 265 cases.

If you look at the wider trend, Ireland’s incidence rate has continued to decline since the start of the month.

During the most recent 14-day period, Ireland recorded 5,193 cases of Covid-19 and currently has an incidence rate of 109.05.

If you compare that to the start of the month you see a dramatic drop as on November 1st the rate was 247.97.

The number of cases associated with clusters over this most recent 14-day period was 1,963 cases and 677 healthcare workers contracted the virus.

There were 342 people who were hospitalised during this time period and 13 people were admitted to ICU.

Age breakdown

The median age of cases during this period was 35 years of age, while those aged between 35 and 44 years of age accounted for the most cases with 809.

Meanwhile, 25-34 year olds accounted for 804 cases of Covid-19 and the next age group to report the highest amount of cases were 45-54 years old who accounted for 720 cases.

In terms of hospitalisation, 75-84 year olds accounted for 95 people who were hospitalised due to the virus, while 65-74 year olds accounted for 59 people and those aged 85 or over accounted for 58 people.

Yesterday, there was one death and 318 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic.

The number of new cases confirmed each day has refused to dip below the one hundred mark, with the decrease seen from highs of more than 1,000 daily cases plateauing as of late.