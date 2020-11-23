Death notices and funeral arrangements

Karen Kenny

Milltown, Garryhill, Carlow, R21 KA61

Unexpectedly, after a short illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Paddy and Josephine, brothers Paddy and Adam, sister Nicola and their partners, Caroline, Danielle and Ryan, her beloved and cherished nieces, Abie, Sarah and Kate, nephew Rian and godchild Leah Murphy, aunts, uncles, relatives, friends and colleagues.

The Kenny family would like to thank the staff in St. James’s Hospital, Dublin, for the care provided to Karen. Due to current restrictions, a private wake will take place at Karen’s residence on Tuesday from 2pm to 8pm. Funeral to arrive at Drumphea Church for requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery .

The funeral Mass can be viewed on WATCHLIVE.IE on Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/482530044 Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message on the condolence link below. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Eist Cancer Support https://www.idonate.ie/1412_eist-cancer-support-centre-carlow.html

House strictly private On Wednesday please.

Sr Ita Egan

Kilcock, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin / Bagenalstown, Carlow / Clonaslee, Laois

Egan Sr. Ita, Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Lucan and Bagenalstown and formerly of Clonaslee, Co. Laois, on 21st November 2020, peacefully, in the tender care of the isters and staff, Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Andrew, her sisters Srs. Sheila, Maureen and Christine, her brothers John, J.P. (Bother Raphael FSC), Michael (Bro. Gabriel FSC) and Joseph. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. De Sales (Lil) Mountmellick , her special cousins, Presentation Community; and many friends.

A Mass to celebrate Sr Ita’s life will be held at a later date.

In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

The funeral Mass may be followed on www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie at 11o’clock on Tuesday 24 November.