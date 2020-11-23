Dublin Zoo in the clear until Spring 2021

Monday, November 23, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

Dublin Zoo should be able to stay open until next spring, following a successful fundraiser last week.

The Save Dublin Zoo campaign received €1.1 million in funding from the Government, in addition to more than €2 million from public donations.

The restrictions on visitors attending the zoo and the high cost of maintaining its 400 animals left staff fearing it may be forced to close its gates permanently.

The news from the popular visitor attraction prompted a large response on social media, with thousands of people making personal donations.


Yesterday, it was also announced that a €1.1 million emergency fund would be granted to Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park to ease the financial pressure brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brendan Walsh, a zoo keeper in Dublin, says the public’s support should help the zoo survive into 2021.

“I think mid to late spring, I believe we are OK until then. Hopefully donations keep coming in and we can open again properly soon and start generating our own income.”

