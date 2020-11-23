IT Carlow passes review with flying colours

By Elizabeth Lee

IT Carlow has successfully completed a review as part of quality checks conducted by Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI), the state agency responsible for the external quality assurance of further and higher education and training in Ireland.

The college, which is en route to becoming a technical university along with Waterford IT, was praised for the transformation that has taken place in its institutional development and strategic direction since the last institutional review.

QQI assesses and reports on how effectively all 19 publicly regulated higher education institutions (HEIs) are maintaining and enhancing quality in education. The reviews explore how institutions have improved their teaching, learning and research systems, and how well institutions have aligned with their own mission, quality indicators and benchmarks.

A panel of national and international experts conducted a comprehensive review of the effectiveness of IT Carlow’s quality assurance systems, highlighting examples of good practice, which were seen to deliver positive benefits for students and staff, and making recommendations on areas for improvement in the coming years.

The review team also praised its strong financial discipline over an extended period of time, resulting in substantial surpluses, which have enabled extensive capital development of the campus in support of its pursuit of technological university status.

The team also found a strong commitment to a culture of quality across the organisation and to student support and engagement.

QQI also praised the excellent support provided by IT Carlow to staff interested in engaging in research.

However, the expert panel identified certain areas for improvement for the institute of technology.

It recommended that IT Carlow should strengthen its Strategic Plan 2019-2023 by better defining the key performance indicators to drive it towards becoming a leading European technological university.

Among other recommendations, QQI also wanted an anonymous systematic collection of student feedback to be implemented to collect information on course content, delivery and assessment as part of the annual programme review cycle.

“Institute of Technology Carlow sincerely thanks all members of the international panel for their expert engagement with the process and their highly constructive feedback and report,” said IT Carlow president Dr Patricia Mulcahy. “The institute gratefully acknowledges the work of the members of the Institutional Reviews Unit in QQI for guiding and supporting Institute of Technology Carlow in completing this review through virtual means in these unprecedented and extraordinary times.”