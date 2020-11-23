Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Monday, November 23, 2020

There were no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Monday evening.

On another positive note, there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There were 252 cases confirmed today nationally. There have been 43 cases in Carlow in the last 14 days.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 124 are men / 128 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 88 in Dublin, 26 in Cork, 21 in Kilkenny, 16 in Louth, 16 in Mayo with 85 spread across another 20 counties

 

As of 2pm today 289 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

 

