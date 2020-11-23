Leases used for social housing in Carlow

Monday, November 23, 2020

18 social housing units have been delivered by lease agreement in Co Carlow in the last 18 months according to new figures.

In 2019, there were eight homes delivered under the Social Housing Leasing Programme.

Six were provided by local authorities while two were from Approved Housing Bodies (AHB).

In 2020, six more houses were delivered under the scheme. Three houses were being leased by Carlow County Council along with three by an AHB.

The average national annual leasing cost was €13,111 per unit.

In Carlow, the most recent figures are for 2019 and the average cost was €7,455.

