Long running St Fiacc’s fundraiser postponed

The long-running main fundraiser of St Fiacc’s House in Graiguecullen has been postponed due to Covid restrictions.

Friends of Fiacc’s House are unable to run their annual fundraising draw this year due to the restrictions. The draw usually takes place on second Monday of December each year. A lot of work goes into running the draw which makes around €10,000. The draw has been running since 1982 and there has never been a missed year until now. It is the main fundraising event each year and St Fiacc’s House are thankful to all the loyal promoters and supporters who never let us down. St Fiacc’s House provides supported care home and also a meal wheels service. It is hoped that if things improve the draw might improve in January or February.