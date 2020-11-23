Long running St Fiacc’s fundraiser postponed

Monday, November 23, 2020

St Fiacc’s House staff and residents

The long-running main fundraiser of St Fiacc’s House in Graiguecullen has been postponed due to Covid restrictions.

Friends of Fiacc’s House are unable to run their annual fundraising draw this year due to the restrictions.  The draw usually takes place on second Monday of December each year.  A lot of work goes into running the draw which makes around €10,000.  The draw has been running since 1982 and there has never been a missed year until now.   It is the main fundraising event each year and St Fiacc’s House are thankful to all the loyal promoters and supporters who never let us down.  St Fiacc’s House provides supported care home and also a meal wheels service. It is hoped that if things improve the draw might improve in January or February.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Leases used for social housing in Carlow

Monday, 23/11/20 - 8:13pm

Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Monday, 23/11/20 - 8:06pm

Appeal to public to be vigilant against scams as Christmas approaches

Monday, 23/11/20 - 7:16pm