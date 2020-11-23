Murnane O’Connor backs call for tough laws on ‘revenge porn’

By Suzanne Pender

DEPUTY Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has written to justice minister Helen McEntee to offer her support for tough new laws on the sharing of non-consensual intimate images online, and she is also calling for the fast-tracking of legislation on this important issue.

“We were all horrified at the recent leak of tens of thousands of intimate images of Irish women across the internet. We have long known the internet is the ‘wild west’ without any kind of policing and it is high time that we introduce criminal sanctions,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“I want to urge my support of Labour TD Brendan Howlin’s Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill and I welcome the justice minister’s commitment to cross-party work on this vital legislation,” she said.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor is working closely with deputy James Lawless on the Social Media Transparency Bill 2017, which deals with the political side of social media.

She is also working on legislation for online bullying and has contacted minister McEntee and deputy Howlin to assure them of her support for fast-tracking the Harassment Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill, which will come back before the Dáil next month.

“Minister McEntee is to bring proposals to cabinet this week for inclusion in this bill. It should always have been a criminal offence to share intimate images of someone without consent, but with the nature of the internet it is now more important than ever to make it the case.

“It should be the case that even where someone consents to an intimate image being taken, that it is an offence to then share that image. These kinds of acts are an abuse and we need to treat it the same way we treat other kinds of abuse,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“The kind of devastation from this kind of abuse is horrific and lockdown has really brought this into sharp focus. During Covid lockdowns, we saw how domestic violence escalated; not every home was safer to stay in. Issues we saw before were still there, but not everyone knew there was help available.

“I want to remind everyone that the Still Here campaign continues to run; support for victims of domestic violence is still there for those who need it during the pandemic,” she said.

“My team and I are always available to help anyone in need. In these times, everyone needs to know that there is still help here for them,” added deputy Murnane O’Connor added.

The deputy also pointed to the ‘No Excuses’ campaign, which was paused when we entered lockdown in March but has been relaunched this month. The campaign aims to make people question their reaction to instances of sexual harassment and sexual violence.

“We all need to play our part here, we all need to work together to stamp out these kinds of acts. I have called for the entire Oireachtas to work together in an urgent manner to get this important legislation through both houses and into law before Christmas,” concluded deputy Murnane O’Connor.